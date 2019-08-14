Integrated Transport Hub may include Anik depot

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Committee on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to include Anik depot in the Integrated Transport Hub (ITH), which has been proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The MMRDA plans to connect various modes of transport in one area, and has proposed to develop the ITH at Wadala along with a commercial and residential hub. Under the plan, BEST’s Anik depot, spread across 16 hectares, will be merged with adjacent land parcels. In addition to a BEST depot, the ITH will have an inter-State bus terminal, monorail connectivity and a Metro stabling yard for Metro Line 4, which will connect Wadala to Kasarwadavali in Thane.

The MMRDA had sought permission from BEST before going ahead with the planning and designing. BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde informed the committee they would be in a position to share the detailed plan, through another proposal, once it was ready.

The ITH will come under the Wadala Notified Area (WNA), for which the MMRDA has been appointed the special planning authority. The WNA spans more than 100 hectares and includes the current monorail depot at Wadala. At present, the Anik depot is outside the notified area, and MMRDA has asked the State Urban Development Department to include it in the WNA. Senior officials said the idea was to develop Wadala as a hub in much the same way Bandra Kurla Complex was created.

Waive parking charges

On Tuesday, senior committee member Sunil Ganacharya asked the BEST administration to offer parking concessions to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) during the Ganapati festival. MSRTC diverts nearly 200 buses from its fleet to Mumbai to cater to the rush to regions in Konkan during the festival. It usually parks a majority of its buses at Anik and Prateeksha Nagar depots.

The administration assured the committee it would discuss the issue with the MSRTC administration.