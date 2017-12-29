‘Instant triple talaq bill’ against religious rights: Raza Academy

Twenty five members of Raza Academy, a city-based religious organisation, opposed the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The members met at Masjid-e-Bilal in Kamathipura to condemned the discussions in the Lower House, which made instant triple talaq illegal after rejecting a string of amendments moved by opposition members.

Hazrat Maulana Moinuddin Ashraf, Sajjaddahnashni Kachocha Shareef, said: “We are not going to accept the bill. It is against our religion. The BJP is interfering in our personal life. We will lose our right to speech. Our fundamental rights are being hampered. ”

The members said that the bill was against Sharia. Mufti Mohammad Zubir, Shaikh-ul-Hadees Darul Uloom Ghausiya, said, “It is a baseless law. There does not lie any meaning in following this Bill passed by the government.”

Maulana Arif, secretary, Jamia Qadria, said: “Today the government is abolishing triple talaq. Next, they will tell us to stop namaaz. Then where will we land? We request the government not to abolish the law and let us follow the Quran.”