Inquiry ordered into Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze meeting

Mumbai

30 November 2021 21:43 IST

Mr. Singh’s use of Govt. vehicals for movement to also be probed

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday ordered an inquiry in to the meeting between former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze after the former appeared in front of the Chandiwal inquiry commission on Monday. Mr. Singh’s use of Government vehicle for his movements within the city has also come under scanner and will be investigated.

“Sachin Vaze is in judicial custody and as per the rules he is not supposed to meet anyone. I have instructed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to probe the matter,” said Mr. Walse-Patil, adding that Mr. Vaze can be met only with permission from the court which Mr. Singh had not secured.

“It is wrong on the part of Param Bir Singh to use the official vehicle. He is not even on duty and facing very serious charges. This matter will be probed as well,” he added.

The meeting between the two, who are co-accused in an extortion case and also being investigated in the case where explosive laden car was found near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, took place in a room adjoining the office of Justice Chandiwal commission which is investigating the allegations of corruption levelled by Mr. Singh against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mr. Deshmukh’s lawyer who first spotted the meeting raised an objection.

Political parties have already demanded action against the police officers who let this happen. The former Mumbai CP who is now the DG Home guards returned to Mumbai last week after vanishing for months. He appeared after getting a rap by Supreme Court and has since been presenting himself in front of police and judicial authorities to join the investigation against him in several cases of extortion.