Mumbai

Inquiry ordered into Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze meeting

A file photo of Param Bir Singh   | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday ordered an inquiry in to the meeting between former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze after the former appeared in front of the Chandiwal inquiry commission on Monday. Mr. Singh’s use of Government vehicle for his movements within the city has also come under scanner and will be investigated.

“Sachin Vaze is in judicial custody and as per the rules he is not supposed to meet anyone. I have instructed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to probe the matter,” said Mr. Walse-Patil, adding that Mr. Vaze can be met only with permission from the court which Mr. Singh had not secured.

Also Read
Nawab Malik said that former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and CM Thackeray were misled by Mr. Singh and Mr. Waze. File

Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze planned Antilia bomb scare, claims Nawab Malik

 

“It is wrong on the part of Param Bir Singh to use the official vehicle. He is not even on duty and facing very serious charges. This matter will be probed as well,” he added.

The meeting between the two, who are co-accused in an extortion case and also being investigated in the case where explosive laden car was found near the house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, took place in a room adjoining the office of Justice Chandiwal commission which is investigating the allegations of corruption levelled by Mr. Singh against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mr. Deshmukh’s lawyer who first spotted the meeting raised an objection.

Political parties have already demanded action against the police officers who let this happen. The former Mumbai CP who is now the DG Home guards returned to Mumbai last week after vanishing for months. He appeared after getting a rap by Supreme Court and has since been presenting himself in front of police and judicial authorities to join the investigation against him in several cases of extortion.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 12:37:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/inquiry-ordered-into-param-bir-singh-sachin-vaze-meeting/article37776185.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY