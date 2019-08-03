Inmates of Government Colleges Hostel allege irregularities, harassment

Students staying in the Government Colleges Hostel in Churchgate on Friday wrote another letter to the State government and the police seeking removal of officials in charge of the hostel administration, alleging harassment. On Thursday, 105 law students of Mumbai University residing at the hostel submitted a letter to multiple authorities, including the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, with several complaints.

The students have alleged that the administration, which earlier used to provide students with provisional admission to the hostel before the results were announced, had denied it to them at the beginning of this year. They have named Vaibhav Jagtap, a junior clerk, and said, “He is acting with an ulterior motive to harass students such that their bona fide admission is delayed and they can be coerced, mentally and physically, to either pay an unreasonable amount of money or else face eviction from their legitimate occupancy, without any alternative residence in Mumbai.”

The students have also alleged that the hostel administrators are seeking money illegally. “The practice of collecting ₹100 a day per student for staying at the hostel by not accepting admission forms, even when classes have commenced, shows the clerk waits to extract money by using delaying tactics and denying provisional admission.” The letter also said their rooms are searched randomly and their belongings seized by Mr. Jagtap. “The clerk has been involved in taking videos without any legal basis and also without the consent of students. Such instances have been informed to the hostel authorities, but no action has been taken against him.”

The students made other allegations like caste-based discrimination, poor maintenance, and unclean toilets.

“We have been constantly harassed by hostel officials, since we submitted the first letter. On Thursday night, around eight to nine students were kicked out of the hostel and not allowed to enter because they had signed the letter. Our parents were asked to come and take us,” Sanket Walde, an inmate of the hostel, said.

The hostel authorities, however, denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. Shailendra Deolankar, superintendent of the hostel, said the hostel offers top-class facilities, and the clerk against whom the allegations have been made is a very sincere government servant. “In fact, some of the students, whose signatures have been submitted with the letter, have reported to us that those signatures were taken forcefully by a few other students. Only a handful of the students are behind this. As far as the ₹100 charge is concerned, hostel rules say any student, staying back during the mid-term break, will have to pay a guest charge.”