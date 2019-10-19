Inmate due for release in 2 months flees Taloja jail

A 28-year-old convict, who was due to be released in December, recently escaped from Taloja jail while cleaning the premises along with other inmates.

Police officials said Rajesh Jadhav, was convicted by a court in Borivali and sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a theft case, was found missing around 10 a.m. on October 11. Constable Rajendra Patil from Taloja jail said Jadhav escaped on the pretext of disposing of garbage behind the officers’ quarters.

Mr. Patil said he and his colleagues engaged 17 inmates to cut overgrown grass on the premises at 8 a.m. on October 11. On completion of the task, a head count was taken at 10 a.m. The inmates were asked to proceed towards the officers’ quarters attached to the jail compound.

Jadhav and three other inmates were entrusted with cleaning the surroundings of Ashirwad building. After finishing the job, Jadhav told the other inmates that he would return after disposing of the garbage. When he failed to turn up after 15 minutes, the inmates alerted Mr. Patil. He launched a search for Jadhav and later informed his seniors.

An officer from Kharghar police station said, “The prison guards looked for him at Kharghar and Ghansoli railway station as he is a resident of Ghansoli, but they could not find him. At night, the officials registered a case with us.” A source in Taloja jail said only convicts sentenced to less than one-year terms are assigned work outside the cells.

“Once he his arrested, he will get convicted and be back in jail. He might have crossed the area with thick grass and scaled the four-foot-tall compound wall of the officer’s quarters and the railing above it,” an official from Taloja jail said.

A case has been registered against Jadhav under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.