Injunction request by Alok Nath’s wife against Vinta Nanda rejected

Mumbai: In what may come as a relief to screenwriter and filmmaker Vinta Nanda, the City Civil and Sessions Court at Dindoshi on Friday rejected an application filed by actor Alok Nath’s wife seeking a restrain order against Ms. Nanda from talking about being allegedly raped by him 19 years ago.

Judge S.V. Baghele rejected the application filed by Ashu Nath on October 13 seeking an injunction against Ms. Nanda, and a defamation suit seeking a monetary compensation of ₹1 as the allegations have tarnished her husband’s image. The court said an order on injunction cannot be passed at this stage, and since the matter is pertaining to Mr. Nath, his wife cannot intervene..

On October 8, Ms. Nanda had posted a Facebook status, recalling Mr. Nath’s misconduct on the sets of the popular 90s TV show Tara. The post talked about how Mr. Nath ‘viciously’ molested the protagonist of the show.

It said, “I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly. When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn’t just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn’t get up for my bed. I told some of my friends but everybody advised me to forget about it and move on. My company was closed but I got a job to write and direct a series for Plus Channel. The man found his way through the casting route and became one of the lead actors on the show.”

Soon thereafter, the Cine And TV Artistes’ Association sent a notice to Mr. Nath, demanding to know why he not be debarred after the harassment allegations.

On October 18, Ms. Nanda submitted an application for an FIR against Mr Nath. She is the third woman to approach the Mumbai Police since the #MeToo movement broke out.