Initiate probe against Mehta, Oppn. tells Vikhe-Patil

The Opposition in the Upper House on Wednesday cornered the new Housing Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, by questioning his commitment to the new portfolio. Mr. Vikhe-Patil had, during his tenure as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, taken the lead against the then Housing Minister, Prakash Mehta, for his alleged floor space index violations in a redevelopment project in south Mumbai.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council, Dhananjay Munde, demanded that Mr. Vikhe-Patil stick to his words and initiate a probe against party colleague Mr. Mehta. It is only then that he would be able to do justice to the important ministry he has now been assigned, Mr. Munde said.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil was recently appointed Cabinet Minister for Housing despite taking a direct fight to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He as a Congress leader had alleged that the CM was behind a ₹10,000 crore scam of manipulation in the Development Plan of Mumbai.

“When on the other side of the divide, Mr. Vikhe-Patil had alleged a ₹1 lakh crore corruption by the government and the Chief Minister. Now that he has switched sides, one wonders what action he would take against his colleagues based on the same allegations,” the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party said, adding the Opposition will not sit quiet until Mr. Vikhe-Patil comes up with the announcement of a probe against Mr. Mehta. “We will keenly watch what kind of stand he takes during his tenure as the minister,” Mr. Munde said. Mr. Vikhe-Patil had recently left the Congress to join the BJP on the assurance that he would be accommodated in the Cabinet. He had held important portfolios in the Cabinet during his tenure with the Congress governments.