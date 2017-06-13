Inferior rice in branded bags: 1 held

The APMC police on Saturday arrested a trader for allegedly selling low quality rice in the sacks of a branded company for the past three months.

The police said the accused, Chagan Karamsi Mange (33), emptied the sacks of the branded rice, filled it with inferior rice and stitched the sacks back using a sewing machine. Mange was arrested after Vimal Imtani, proprietor of Sona food products in Nagpur that manufactures rice under Jay Shree Ram and Keval Ram brands, filed a complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Galande said, “Vimal Imtani received many complaints of inferior rice being sold in Jay Shree Ram rice bags. Mr. Imtani then met Ganesh Anant Vaar of Maheshwari Corporation, the official distributor of the rice, in the APMC grain market. Mr. Imtani found that Silver Enterprises and Milan Agro were also selling the rice at shops L20 and N30 respectively.”

Mr. Imtani registered a complaint and the police raided Milan Agro and found 25 sacks of inferior rice. Mange has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.