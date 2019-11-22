Infant injured in Mumbai hospital ICU fire passes away

Three-month-old Prince Rajbhar, who lost his arm in a fire at KEM hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, passed away at 2.45 a.m. on Friday. The baby went into cardiac arrest.

“He was critical and on maximum ventilator support. His condition deteriorated on Thursday night”, said dean Hemant Deshmukh.

Born in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh with a congenital heart disease, the baby was brought to Mumbai for better treatment. On November 7, an ECG cable caught fire, causing severe burn injuries to the baby, leading to the amputation of his left arm. While he was already serious, the burn injuries and amputation worsened his condition.

The civic body had initially offered ₹5 lakh compensation to the parents, which they refused. The amount was later increased to ₹10 lakh.