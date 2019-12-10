Industry leaders discuss potential of AI for OTT platforms

The significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future of over the top (OTT) streaming platforms was discussed at a summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday.

The event, which was attended by executives of media companies, had a session on how AI has the potential to develop the reach and consumer base of OTT apps, which are already popular with the consumers.

Zubin Dubash, chief operating officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said the OTT space has grown to a $35 billion industry and is giving a tough competition to the broadcast industry.

“There are still people who watch soap operas on television. These viewers still need sometime to get to know about the content of OTT platforms, where the content is mostly for personal viewing rather than family viewing. OTT platforms need to use AI to its fullest potential to generate better content,” he said. Mr. Dubash suggested one possible way to use AI would be to analyse the feedback received from viewers. “For example, a YouTube video gets thousands of likes and comments. It is not possible manually to read every comment. AI can get this done easily and come up with a reading as to what the viewers want.”

Rajat Nigam, group chief technology officer, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., said the OTT industry is growing at a very fast pace, and there are some issues, including monetisation, which need to be addressed. “People often look at the high price they are paying to a particular OTT platform against viewing their exclusive content. What viewers don’t understand is the amount of money spent by the company in making that content. If viewers get value for money on an OTT platform, they won’t complain about the subscription charges.”

Vivek Jain, chief of product, tech & operations, MX Player, said AI can also be used for improving the quality of the already existing content. “There is a large cache of Indian content available, which is not in good quality. AI can help transform this content to 4K quality and then brining it to OTT platforms. While in the past, technology was always seen as a support function, today it has become the driver. Changing technology is something which always keeps the people on their toes.”

Mr. Nigam said the OTT platforms should draw the line in using AI. “Technology is good until used in limit. But, once it is overused, it can have negative impact as well. The platforms may lose the originality in their content if they are fully dependant on AI.”