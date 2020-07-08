Industries stare at a shortage of workers

With only five lakh of the 17 lakh migrant workers, who had left for their home towns during the lockdown, returning to Maharashtra till the first week of July, the State’s industries may struggle to reopen at the pre-COVID-19 strength, thus delaying the revival of the economy.

As per data from the State’s Labour Department, the industries are set to face a shortfall of labourers, which needs to be addressed. “According to the State Economic Survey of 2019-20, Maharashtra had a total of 38 lakh migrant workers. During the lockdown, around 17 lakh of them went back to their respective States. So far, approximately only five lakh of them have returned. We are going to suffer from lack of human resource,” an official from the Labour Department said. The State has 36,623 registered factories, with a workforce of 28,54,881. Data updated till June 30 shows that the number of presently working factories is 11,101 and the total number of workers employed with them is only 6,42,557.

In Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, the total number of factories is 5,060, 2,783 and 2,710, respectively. However, only 361, 92 and 239 are operational in there. In Raigad and Palghar, the number of factories is 1,431 and 3,569, respectively, of which 816 and 1,532 are functional.

The Mahajobs online portal launched by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday is aimed at providing employment to local youth as the industries are set to face a shortage of workers. “For example, the auto sector in Pimpri-Chinchwad had around seven-eight lakh migrant workers. But majority of them have not returned. So these vacancies are open for local youth,” the official said.