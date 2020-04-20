Industrial activity to resume only in orange, green zones: Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said district borders in Maharashtra will remain sealed till May 3, and industrial activities will be allowed from April 20 only in districts without COVID-19 cases or where the number of patients is not rising.

“We have created red, orange and green zones. The red zone covers areas where cases are increasing, the orange zone includes areas where patients have been found, but numbers are not rising. The green zone is where there are no patients. We are allowing some industrial activity in orange and green zones, with restrictions and precautions. Permissions are being given only to industries in the essential sector and transport of essentials,” Mr. Thackeray said in his address through social media.

“But the borders of districts will not be opened, except for goods transport. Perhaps my fears may be unfounded and unnecessary. I will accept this criticism like I accept praise. But I do not want to take any risk during this health emergency and want to finish off this problem in the entire State. Till May 3, everything else will be shut. No cultural, social or political programmes, and no rail and air transport operations will be allowed by then in Maharashtra,” he said.

Commenting that there is a shortage of medical equipment globally, the CM said, “But the Centre is supplying it and the State government is also procuring it from wherever possible. We are meeting the demand. The condition is surely improving.” He said private hospitals and medical practitioners in Mumbai have assured to resume practice, especially for non-coronavirus patients.

Acknowledging that the rate in the increase of cases has slowed down, Mr. Thackeray said, “Let’s not be delusional about numbers. Just because numbers are coming down, let’s not go easy. I want to ensure that the State is rid of the disease completely.”

Discussing food supplies, he said, “Many say, the Centre gives free grain, why don’t you? But the Centre is giving only rice for free, and that is for the National Food Security Act beneficiaries. We have also sought wheat and pulses.”

He reiterated that people should not ignore symptoms like cold, cough and fever or self-medicate and should report to fever clinics. “The sooner you do this, sooner you will be treated and cured,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said the State is testing more people for COVID-19 and increasing infrastructure. By Saturday evening, the State had conducted 66,796 tests. Nearly 95% of the samples have tested negative, with around 3,600 people testing positive. Around 300 to 350 have been cured, discharged and allowed to go home. Nearly 75% have very mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, while 52 patients are critical.