Indonesian Jamaat attendees move civil court for bail

Ten Indonesian nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz at Nizamuddin in New Delhi and arrested by Mumbai police on April 23, moved the city civil and sessions court for bail on Tuesday.

The bail plea said the accused were also booked under charges of misuse and fabrication of passport which were false. The plea will be heard on May 8.

Earlier, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Bandra had on Monday rejected their bail pleas and remanded them to judicial custody till May 11.

The 10 were part of a group of 12 people who had come to India on February 29. They came to Mumbai on March 7, after attending the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, and had travelled to various places within the city.

The accused were arrested on April 23 under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder if the act is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without the intention to cause death), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease that is dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in another case, a sessions court at Dindoshi granted anticipatory bail to 20 other foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat, and had not volunteered information to the Mumbai Police.

The 20 nationals, including 10 Indonesian and 10 Kyrgyzstani nationals, were booked by the DN Nagar police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and culpable homicide, after they were tracked by the police in the first week of April.

The court granted them bail stating that: “The accused are foreigners and they should be treated with dignity as they have no intention to spread the novel coronavirus among Indian citizens.”