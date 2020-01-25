IndiGo to run direct flights to Chinese city

Amid the coronavirus scare in China, IndiGo has announced direct flights from Mumbai to Chengdu from March. This will make it the third direct flight between Mumbai and a Chinese city. While Air China flies to Beijing, RwandAir connects to Guangzhou.

In a bid to enhance point-to-point connectivity, IndiGo announced the launch of daily direct flights connecting Chengdu with Mumbai effective March 15.

Currently, it connects two destinations in China: Chengdu with Delhi and Guangzhou with Kolkata via daily direct flights.

With the launch of these flights, Mumbai will be the third metro connected with China directly, while the frequency will be 42 IndiGo flights operating between India and China each week.

William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce our third daily direct connection between India and China on the auspicious occasion of the Chinese New Year 2020. Having entered China in September 2019, IndiGo is now connecting India’s financial capital Mumbai with China’s city of the pandas, Chengdu.”

Mr. Boulter said the airline was aware of the concerning situation of the virus in certain areas of China and was working with the authorities to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew. “At present, our flight schedules are unaffected,” he said.

IndiGo said that besides being a popular destination for Indian travellers, China is also the world’s largest source of travellers, with over 100 million outbound trips estimated in 2020. “We strive to build Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata as gateways from China to connect with over 60 destinations in India,” Mr. Boulter said.