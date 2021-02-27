IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1

MUMBAI

27 February 2021 22:29 IST

Services to resume from March 10

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said all its domestic flights having the subset series 6E 5500-6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal 1 of the city airport from March 10. All other flights, including the airline’s 5000 series, will continue to operate from Terminal 2.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday announced that GoAir, Star Air, AirAsia and TruJet will also resume domestic operations from Terminal 1 from midnight on March 10.

While most of IndiGo’s flights will be operated from Terminal 2, the base flights will operate through Terminal 1. Since the beginning of the lockdown in March 2020, operations at Terminal 1 were suspended temporarily and consolidated at Terminal 2.

IndiGo, in a release, said it has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey. IndiGo is reaching out to all impacted passengers and their respective travel agents via SMS, calls, and emails provided in reservation details, the airline said.

IndiGo passengers are requested to retrieve their PNR on IndiGo’s website or mobile app to check their terminal before leaving for the airport, it added.

The airport will ensure that measures such as stringent screening of passengers and personnel, regular sanitisation and disinfection, mandatory compliance with wearing face masks and other necessary protective equipment will be implemented at T1.

The terminal will also promote social distancing through measures such as the rearrangement of seating and installation of plexi-glass to minimise face-to-face interactions.