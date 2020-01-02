IndiGo flight to Singapore diverted to Nagpur

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Singapore was diverted to Nagpur following a suspected oil leak on Wednesday.

The aircraft, an Airbus 320neo fitted with a Pratt and Whitney engine, took off from Mumbai at 2.12 a.m. and landed in Nagpur after about 45 minutes of being in the air. An IndiGo spokesperson said the aircraft had since been grounded at Nagpur for a technical inspection.

“Another aircraft was brought in from Hyderabad and passengers were flown to Singapore,” the spokesperson said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it would call for a report on the incident.

On November 25, the DGCA had barred IndiGo from operating the Airbus A320 and 321neo aircraft with turbine blades built with titanium, which are prone to damage and lead to a midair engine shutdown. The airline will have to replace such aircraft with sturdier engine turbine blades built with nickel-chromium alloy, according to a directive issued by the aviation regulator.

On January 1, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, had over 250 aircraft in its fleet after inducting at least four new ones on December 31.

The airline, which has a domestic market share of more than 47%, is also the first Indian carrier to have this fleet size. Recently, it also became the first airline to operate 1,500 flights per day.