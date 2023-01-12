ADVERTISEMENT

India’s longest sea bridge in Mumbai will be open for traffic in November

January 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

CM Shinde said once the bridge opened for traffic, it would be possible to travel from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai in 15 to 20 minutes

The Hindu Bureau

Trans-harbour Link project site at Sewri. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that 90% civil work of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, the country’s longest sea bridge, had been completed, and it would be open for traffic in November this year.

“Vehicles would not have to stop on the bridge for paying toll, thanks to the Open Tolling System”Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Chief Minister

The bridge would be the first to have an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system and of the 22-km bridge, 16.5 km-long stretch is above the sea.

Mr. Shinde said once the bridge opened for traffic, it would be possible to travel from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai in 15 to 20 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Vehicles would not have to stop on the bridge for paying toll, thanks to the Open Tolling System,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that continuous efforts were being made to ease the commute in Mumbaikars’ life and bring relief from traffic woes.

“Reviewed the concept of ‘Multi-Modal Integrated Transportation Network Through Tunnels’ in a meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde,” he said.

“We have also discussed concepts like double deck and multi deck tunnel for better public transport,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Further, he said that directions were given to MMRDA, BMC, GoM and respective senior officials working on Integrated Traffic Management Network Systems to study in-depth and submit a feasibility report at the earliest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US