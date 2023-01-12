India’s longest sea bridge in Mumbai will be open for traffic in November

January 12, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that 90% civil work of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, the country’s longest sea bridge, had been completed, and it would be open for traffic in November this year.

The bridge would be the first to have an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system and of the 22-km bridge, 16.5 km-long stretch is above the sea.

Mr. Shinde said once the bridge opened for traffic, it would be possible to travel from Sewri in central Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai in 15 to 20 minutes.

“Vehicles would not have to stop on the bridge for paying toll, thanks to the Open Tolling System,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that continuous efforts were being made to ease the commute in Mumbaikars’ life and bring relief from traffic woes.

“Reviewed the concept of ‘Multi-Modal Integrated Transportation Network Through Tunnels’ in a meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde,” he said.

“We have also discussed concepts like double deck and multi deck tunnel for better public transport,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Further, he said that directions were given to MMRDA, BMC, GoM and respective senior officials working on Integrated Traffic Management Network Systems to study in-depth and submit a feasibility report at the earliest.