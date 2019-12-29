‘Indian traditions and culture key factors in shaping efficient managers’

R. Gopalakrishnan, executive director, Tata Sons Ltd., on Saturday said the idea of debating has been polluted by the current portrayal of debates on television news channels.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan was addressing students of the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) on the second day of their three-day technical fest, Technovanza. He spoke about the potential of the country’s youth, and how he looked at the younger generation as a “demographic dividend” and not a “demographic disaster”.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan urged young minds to master the skill of debating, stating that the art of debating has gone downhill over the years. “One of the greatest traditions we have in our country is of ‘tark vitark’ or debating. Debates, as shown on television these days, are bad. The ability to constructively debate any issue requires the skill of arguing with the conviction of being right and listening with the conviction of being wrong,” he said.

Illustrating why Indian managers do well in global roles, which was the core topic of his lecture, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said ancient traditions and culture were one of the key factors in shaping efficient managers. He said that being brought up in such a diverse country automatically teaches its citizens to be adaptive with a flair for problem-solving.

“Our environment is perpetually volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. This urges us to take a tactical approach while facing different hurdles. However, our tactical mindset becomes one of the prime reasons why we are not as innovative and strategic in the kind of innovation we do,” he said.

He emphasised on thought leadership as a soft skill, and said India has always excelled at exporting soft skills. Mr. Gopalakrishnan also said job creation, economic growth, and dispersion of prosperity are public policy matters and substantially come within the purview of the government.

Speaking on whether Indian managers should focus on entrepreneurship in India or move out and explore the global scenario, he said it was always a good idea to get a global mindset.