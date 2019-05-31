Milind Rege played cricket with Sunil Gavaskar, right through their formative years and for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. Since retiring from Bombay House, where he worked for Tata Steel, Mr. Rege has been on the commentary panel for the BCCI’s domestic tournaments. In conversation with The Hindu on Wednesday, he fielded questions about the good old days of ball-by-ball cricket commentary on radio and television, and said, “Indian commentators need to bring in a touch of humour.” Excerpts.

Radio commentary had its own charm. Who were your favourite radio commentators?

I was a keen listener of radio commentary. There were many days when Sunil Gavaskar and I would listen to commentary right through a day’s play. Before television came in, radio commentary was the only way to know what was happening in a particular match. We used to listen to Ranji Trophy matches on All India Radio. I have listened to great commentators like the BBC’s Brian Johnston, John Arlott, Radio Australia’s Alan McGilvray and V.M. Chakrapani. They described what exactly was happening during Test matches in England and Australia. We had our own Anant Setalvad and Dicky Rutnagur. They had a lovely voice. Their English and diction was very good. I have not listened to A.F.S. ‘Bobby’ Talyarkhan, but I have heard that he used to give commentary the whole day. Suresh Saraiya used to be a regular on radio. Yes, they were all good. And of course, there was Vijay Merchant, who had the clarity of thought.

What made commentators like Johnston and his ilk different from Indians?

They knew only one language and that was English. So their language and diction was very good. They had played cricket at some level. In more recent times, someone like Alan Wilkins, who had played County cricket for Glamorgan and Gloucestershire, has had the advantage of knowing the game well and the language.

Live telecast of matches has changed the way the game is being viewed by millions of fans.

Definitely. It’s the next best thing to seeing matches at the ground. Technology has changed the game on television. Who thought there would be 30-odd cameras at a ground for live telecast of matches?

And is action enriched by distinguished cricketers in the commentary panel?

Having played the game at [any] level it helps. But there has to be an orientation programme for Indian cricketers who wish to become commentators. I was lucky when I started in 2009, when I retired from Tata Steel. Arun Lal and L. Sivaramakrishnan (both former India cricketers) sort of mentored me. I would like to say that more Indian cricketers should be looked at for the English commentary for IPL and more Mumbai cricketers should be on the commentary panel as experts for the T20 Mumbai League that was telecast by Star Sports.

The Indian commentators you like to listen to?

From the older generation, Sunil Gavaskar because of the way he brings out the technicalities of the game, and Ravi Shastri for his clarity. Then there is Sanjay Manjrekar. But I think the best among the recent generation is Murali Karthik. He is outstanding, he understands the game well and his language is good. Presenters should stick to what they are doing. Harsha Bhogle has been doing it for a long, long time.

And what about other international commentators?

Television commentary is all about adding to what the picture says. Richie Benaud exemplified it, ditto with David Gower and Mark Nicholas. I like Shane Warne, who goes into the mind of the captains and players. I like to listen to Ian Bishop, who is always to the point. I like Nasser Hussain, Michael Slater, and Simon Doull. Among the old players, Bill Lawry. But above all, Ian Chappell; he was the captain of Australia and he reads the mind of the captains. Well, as I said before, they all know only one language, that’s English. And hence their flow is good. And most of them have a baritone voice.