Indian Bank gives ₹40 lakh to CM fund

Indian Bank on Monday contributed a sum of ₹40 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, field general manager, Indian Bank, Mumbai, handed over a demand draft for the amount to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on behalf of MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru.

Mr. Gupta was accompanied by field general manager Avaya Kumar Mohapatra, Ashok Patnaik and V. Chandrasekaran, zonal managers, Mumbai.

Mr. Gupta briefed Mr. Pawar about various CSR activities and COVID-19 emergency loans being provided by the bank for MSMEs, corporates, pensioners, salaried class, self help groups, poultry and agriculture. He also said all customers are provided with seamless banking services by branch banking, ATM and digital modes.

Mr. Pawar assured the bank officials that he would coordinate with them closely in the days to come, for the State’s growth.