Indian Bank gives ₹40 lakh to CM fund

Indian Bank on Monday contributed a sum of ₹40 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Sandeep Kumar Gupta, field general manager, Indian Bank, Mumbai, handed over a demand draft for the amount to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on behalf of MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru.
Mr. Gupta was accompanied by field general manager Avaya Kumar Mohapatra, Ashok Patnaik and V. Chandrasekaran, zonal managers, Mumbai.
Mr. Gupta briefed Mr. Pawar about various CSR activities and COVID-19 emergency loans being provided by the bank for MSMEs, corporates, pensioners, salaried class, self help groups, poultry and agriculture. He also said all customers are provided with seamless banking services by branch banking, ATM and digital modes.
Mr. Pawar assured the bank officials that he would coordinate with them closely in the days to come, for the State’s growth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.