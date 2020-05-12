Mumbai

Indian Bank gives ₹40 lakh to CM fund

Indian Bank on Monday contributed a sum of ₹40 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, field general manager, Indian Bank, Mumbai, handed over a demand draft for the amount to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on behalf of MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru.

Mr. Gupta was accompanied by field general manager Avaya Kumar Mohapatra, Ashok Patnaik and V. Chandrasekaran, zonal managers, Mumbai.

Mr. Gupta briefed Mr. Pawar about various CSR activities and COVID-19 emergency loans being provided by the bank for MSMEs, corporates, pensioners, salaried class, self help groups, poultry and agriculture. He also said all customers are provided with seamless banking services by branch banking, ATM and digital modes.

Mr. Pawar assured the bank officials that he would coordinate with them closely in the days to come, for the State’s growth.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 2:37:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/indian-bank-gives-40-lakh-to-cm-fund/article31561882.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY