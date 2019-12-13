‘India sixth-largest market for pears’

United States Consul General David Ranz on Thursday attended an event aimed at highlighting the benefits of the pear as a fruit which should be eaten daily, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Worli.

The event, organised by USA Pears, also witnessed the announcement of actor Malaika Arora as the firm’s official brand ambassador. USA Pears has been in the Indian market since 2002 and currently sells in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai, among other Tier I cities.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija, Pear Bureau Northwest’s in-country marketing representative Sumit Saran, and international marketing representative Jeff Correa were also present.

Mr. Correa and Mr. Saran spoke at length about the export rates of pears in India and how it is the sixth-largest market for the fruit. “USA Pears are grown in Oregon and Washington, which have the right mix of volcanic soil and clean mountain water. Over 800 families have committed themselves to pear production in the northwest regions of the USA,” Mr. Correa said.

According to Mr. Saran, pears grown and harvested in America are very similar to the Indian pear, Babugosha, which grows in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. As Indians have a taste for it, the demand for USA pears is considerable.

“I did not have to think twice before being a part of this campaign which talks about nutrition and how making pear a part of their diet will help in enhancing fitness,” Ms. Arora said.

Ms. Makhija said pears are easy to add on to any recipe and have soluble fibres and antioxidants that help take care of the skin. “The potassium that the fruit has balances out the sodium intake of the person. It has natural sugar fructose which is not harmful in anyway, and instead, helps diabetes patients,” she said, adding that they are beneficial in handling stress and anxiety.

“One medium pear provides six grams of fibre, which is about 24% of the recommended daily value. The vitamin C which the fruit has helps fight cardiovascular diseases and various forms of cancer,” Ms. Makhija said.

Mr. Ranz said, “USA Pears perfectly complements the Indian Pear season, because they are harvested in September and market ready by October. The demand for these fruits has now penetrated the Tier 2 cities as well.”