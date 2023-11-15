India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final | Mumbai Police receive message threatening ‘disruption’

November 15, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - Mumbai

“The Mumbai police have launched a probe after receiving a message on social media about “potential disruption” during the World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand in the city on November 15,” an official said.

“The threat was posted on X on November 14, tagging the Mumbai Police’s official handle. It also contained the image of a gun, hand grenades, and bullets,” the official said.

“After the threat, the police are maintaining a strict vigil at the Wankhede stadium, where the match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and surrounding areas,” the police official said.

“Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter and the crime branch has also been roped in the investigation,” he added.

