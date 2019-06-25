India needs to build its way to world football stage, say star women players

The television audience for the France versus South Korea opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup on June 7 touched a record 9.83 million. Played in nine cities in France, the quadrennial event has seen television numbers rise to over 17 million in the U.K. alone; this when England and Wales are in the midst of the ICC Cricket World Cup. The matches had two especially keen viewers in India: star performers of the Indian team, goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan and central defender Dalima Chibber.

Ms. Chauhan and Ms. Chibber are realistic about India's chances, though; they do not see it featuring in the World Cup until 2027. “We have to take small steps in the right direction. We should aim to be in the top 10 in Asia first, then build on from there,” said Ms. Chauhan.

Ms. Chauhan is following the World Cup action for the second time on television, having seen the live telecast of matches from Canada four years ago. “I am very passionate about women’s football. It makes sense to see the biggest tournament, which is the FIFA Women’s World Cup," she said. In particular, she has been observing the goalkeepers’ performance in France.

Aditi Chauhan

To her, that has been the highlight of the World Cup so far. She points to the debate around the size of the goalposts and pitch in women’s football. But the kind of performances the goalkeepers have been displaying has proved that smaller goalposts and pitch are not needed, she said. “It’s all about skill, and the women have shown that they can play on the same pitch and goalpost specifications as the men.”

Growing up, Ms. Chauhan idolised American Hope Solo; in the ongoing World Cup, Chilean custodian Christiane Endler has left an impression on her. “Overall it has been a good performance from the goalkeepers; they have set new standards for women’s football. But with the knock out to start, they will face the real test, especially the mental challenge,” she said. She believes the teams' strength and fitness have improved. “USA looks the fittest, and has real depth in the squad.” Ms. Chibber, who scored through a sensational free kick in India’s 3-1 win against Nepal in the SAFF games final in March, believes women’s football is more organised, and that USA will be the team to watch out for in France. “The players have become very much organised this time,” she said. “Tactics-wise, there has been a lot of improvement. They are making more use of the space in the field. It’s not kicking the ball out and running behind it.”

She believes USA will reach the final, as “their level of football is different from the others. They are organised and fast. The make crazy passes.”

The FIFA Women's World Cup has had its fair share of Video Assistant Referee controversies, but Ms. Chibber said its use on a big stage like the World Cup will “only get fair results”.