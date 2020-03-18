India Inc. urged to support daily wagers

Health Minister Rajesh Tope (centre) interacts with industry leaders on Tuesday.

Mumbai

18 March 2020 01:34 IST

Health Minister asks corporate firms to protect interests of contract labourers amid economic turmoil

The State government on Tuesday urged top corporate and industry leaders to protect the interests of contract labourers and daily wage workers amid the economic turbulence caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope directed representatives of top corporate firms to provide advance payments to daily wagers while allowing them to stay at home if work from home is not possible. Mr. Tope said, “We held healthy discussions with two dozen industry leaders on social distancing and working from home. We have requested them for total or partial closure wherever needed and conduct virtual meetings with staff.”

The meeting was attended by the heads of companies such as Sony, Reliance Industries, Citibank, Reliance Jio, Cipla, Aditya Birla, HSBC-India, Deutsche Bank-India, Welspun, Lupin, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Accenture, Deloitte, GSK Pharma, and Janssen India.

Advertising

Advertising

Government sources said many companies agreed to hold virtual meetings and work at 50% staff strength. An official said, “Several of them did not accept the idea of making an advance payment to daily wagers who work on an hourly basis. The corporate leaders also discussed possibilities of a total lockdown in the future.”

Arvind Goel, CII Maharashtra chairman and MD and CEO of Tata Autocomp, backed the government’s directive to companies providing non-essential services to function at 50% capacity and private and public sector companies to allow their staff to work from home. “CII will encourage all its members to adopt these practices and will play a key role in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the city,” he said.

Mr. Tope also agreed to help pharmaceutical companies with finding a long-term cure to counter deadly viruses. The company leaders said they have already assigned dedicated teams to assist and learn from global researchers in finding a vaccine. “The State government has requested them to pool in help with medicines and other facilities needed to quarantine and treat patients,” a senior official said.