Index patients among eight discharged

Mumbai’s first COVID-19 patients — a senior Andheri couple who were part of a 40-member Dubai-Abu Dhabi tour group — were among the eight patients discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old man and 68-year-old woman had tested negative in two consecutive samples and had completed 14 days in the isolation facility. The two, the city’s index patients, had tested positive on March 11.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made an exception for the discharge of the six other patients who had not completed 14 days in isolation but had tested negative in two consecutive tests. “

All these patients are now asymptomatic and have recovered. Keeping them in the isolation facility would also mean putting them at risk as there are many other positive patients. We, therefore, decided to discharge the patients after consulting the doctors,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Another senior citizen from Kamothe, who was also part of the Dubai group, was also discharged. Similarly, a 49-year-old man who had returned from the U.S. and his 68-year-old domestic help from Ghatkopar were discharged. These three patients were shifted to the isolation facility at Bhabha Hospital in Kurla from Kasturba on Sunday.

“I am relieved to go back home,” the Kamothe man, who was in an ambulance arranged by the BMC to ferry him home, told The Hindu. He said none of his family members were positive but he was concerned about reactions from people when he got back home. “I will remain under home quarantine for 14 days as advised by doctors,” he said.

Among the eight discharged from Kasturba was a three-year-old girl from Kalyan. Her mother continues to be in the isolation facility at Kasturba while her father is admitted to Jaslok Hospital and is said to be critical.

Fear of being stigmatised by building residents was among the main concerns of those who left Kasturba.

“All those who were discharged can’t step out of their houses for 14 days. Our doctors will constantly check on them,” BMC’s deputy executive health officer Dr. Daksha Shah said.

She said home testing facilities were now available and if needed, samples of those under home quarantine, who developed symptoms, could be collected at the doorstep. “About six to seven samples were collected from homes on Tuesday.”

Augmenting facilities

The civic body is in the process of scaling up the quarantine facilities to accommodate up to 2,000 people. “We are also in process of taking over a small hospital which can be a quarantine facility only for women,” Mr. Kakani said. Over 400 people, including one pregnant woman, are currently in the quarantine facilities.