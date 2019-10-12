In Vikhroli, State’s sole disabled candidate takes on NCP, Sena

In a first, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded a person with disability (PwD) from Vikhroli for the Assembly polls. Vinod Shinde, president of the party’s Vikhroli division, is the only disabled candidate in the State this election.

Mr. Shinde has been with the MNS since its inception in 2006. “I was politically active ever since my college days. It was during that time that I joined [MNS chief] Raj Thackeray’s Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mr. Shinde is testing political waters. In 2012, he contested the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation elections, managing to poll about 9,000 votes but losing by about 1,000 votes to his opponent from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This will be his first Assembly elections contest.

A human resources executive at a star hotel in Sahar by day, Mr. Shinde has been on a door-to-door campaign. His manifesto focuses on three major issues concerning PwDs: easy access to disability certificates, employment for them in the service sector, and subsidised prices of wheelchairs and prosthetics.

“I am missing the palm of my left hand since birth. Although I never considered it a hindrance, I can understand the challenges people like me have to face in their day-to-day lives,” he said.

Mr. Shinde has been heading the Vikhroli division of the MNS for the past three years and has strived to work for public welfare. “During the recent floods, we went and stayed in Kolhapur for about 15 days and served the flood victims in every way possible. We did the same in Kerala as well.”

Mr. Shinde also says that his 25 years of experience in the field of human resources will help him tackle unemployment. “Being an HR executive, I have developed a strong network and we have provided employment to over 1,000 people so far.”

Among the issues concerning Vikhroli, the MNS will focus on problems like garbage disposal. Party general secretary Manoj Chavan said, “The dumping ground in the area has been a problem ever since its creation four years ago, and the foul smell bothers nearby residents. It can be taken care of just by following norms related to waste disposal, but those in charge just don’t want to do it.”

Mr. Shinde will be taking on two powerful opponents: Dhananjay Pisal from the NCP and Sunil Raut from the Shiv Sena. “Both have heavy financial backing and support of some local goons,” the MNS candidate said.

He said the public response during his campaign has been overwhelming. “I may not be a very rich man, but I have tremendous support and the well wishes of the people.”