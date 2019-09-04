In time of crisis, Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew comes to his aid

Facing heat from the BJP and desertion from long-time colleagues, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has found an aide in Rohit Pawar, his grandnephew, who is likely to make his political debut in the Assembly polls from Ahmednagar’s Karjat-Jamkhed.

The junior Pawar said, “When needed, they [the defectors] took his [Sharad Pawar’s] advice and even came to Baramati to praise him. But ahead of the elections, they ask about his achievements. The opposite party [BJP] plays its politics like a two-sided drum. But enough is enough now.”

Rohit said a few people were falsely portraying the desertion by some members as the destruction of an entire generation of NCP leaders. He said the youth of the State would carry forward Sharad Pawar’s legacy, ideology and development initiatives. Rohit said, “The voter is with the party, the youth is with us. You will soon see how this youth power will take Maharashtra by storm.”

Hinting at leading a revamp of the party soon, Rohit said, “Those who were given the opportunity in the Assembly and then in Parliament, are all jumping from the fence. Now, it is the time to till the land again. Let’s make the land ready. Let’s decide at the earliest. When, where and how to start.”

Over 10 senior NCP leaders have already joined either the BJP or the Sena, including the son of Padmasinh Patil, the party’s founder member.

Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah had recently questioned Mr. Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra at a public rally in Solapur.

Ever since the verbal attack, the junior Pawar has been the only the third leader to have come out in support of the NCP chief.

The other supporters were Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad. No other senior NCP leader has so far come to Mr. Pawar’s defence.