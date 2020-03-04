In pursuit of train robbers, police crack 3-year-old murder

What started as the verification of a routine tip-off about a gang of robbers who would strike aboard trains and buses ended up solving a three-year-old murder case that had been closed as an accidental death.

According to Crime Branch officers, senior police inspector Sunil Mane, Unit X, received information last month that a gang that specialised in stealing or robbing wallets and cell phones aboard trains, mainly in Nashik, had also committed similar crimes in Mumbai. After several days of inquiries, officers found out that one of them had died in 2017.

“While the suspect was supposed to have died in a train accident, our informant insisted that he had actually been murdered by another member of his gang. As the incident had occurred outside our jurisdiction, we needed further verification before we could act on it,” an officer said.

A team comprising assistant police inspectors Dhanraj Chaudhari and Hanmant Dopewad and constables Satish Kamble and Pramod Kamble visited Malegaon, where the deceased suspect hailed from, and then Ghoti police station in Nashik, in whose jurisdiction he had died.

Inquiries with the Ghoti police revealed that Rashid Wahab Sayyed (22), a Malegaon resident, had indeed been found dead on railway tracks on August 29, 2017, and an accidental death report had been filed in this connection. The Crime Branch team also learned that his family had filed a missing persons complaint at Pawarwadi police station in Malegaon on September 5, 2017.

The officers were able to get a physical description of the accused. The team searched in Malegaon, and with the help of the local police, identified the accused as Anwar Sayyed (19).

“Investigations in Malegaon revealed that Rashid had been having an affair with Anwar’s mother, and that the latter had learned about it. On the intervening night of August 28 and 29, Rashid and Anwar met aboard a moving train to divide the day’s spoils. They had an argument over the splitting up of the proceeds. Anwar, who was already angry over the affair, assaulted Rashid and threw him off the moving train,” the officer said.

Anwar was picked up for inquiries and allegedly confessed to the murder during questioning, after which he was handed over to the Ghoti police.