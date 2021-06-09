In pictures | Monsoon season begins in Mumbai

1/7

The area around Gandhi Market in Sion waterlogged after heavy rain in Mumbai. The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai on Wednesday caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

A man makes his way across flooded railway tracks during heavy rains in Mumbai. The Mumbai city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas. Photo: AP

Traffic stands at a stand still on a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. While there were fewer vehicles on Mumbai roads amid the downpour, motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders were unable to maneuver their vehicles at some of the flooded places. Photo: AFP

Two men try to push a car that stopped working due to waterlogging, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai. With heavy rains causing water-logging in many areas in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed. Photo: PTI

Vehicles make their way through the waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai. With heavy rains causing water-logging in many areas in Mumbai on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the administration to ensure that the accumulated rainwater is drained out at the earliest and transport resumed. Photo: PTI

A BMC worker stands near a manhole to guide people on a waterlogged road at Kings Circle in Mumbai. Local train services from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to neighbouring Thane and Vashi in Navi Mumbai were suspended due to water-logging on some railway tracks, officials said. Photo: PTI