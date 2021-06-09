Mumbai

In pictures | Monsoon season begins in Mumbai

The area around Gandhi Market in Sion waterlogged after heavy rain in Mumbai. The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai on Wednesday caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

