In pictures: Maharashtra bandh brings life to a standstill

1/13

Policemen stand guard on the Eastern Express Highway near Chheda Nagar, Mumbai on January 3, 2018. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Students are seen on their way back home at Kandivali in Mumbai. Auto-rickshaw services were also suspended. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

A man walks on the deserted Western Express Highway, Mumbai. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

A scene at Amar Mahal junction in Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

A private bus vandalised by a mob stands on LBS road near R City Mall, in Ghatkopar. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

People walk on the tracks after railway services were disrupted on the Central Railway line due to the ‘rail roko’ protest at various stations. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Ferry services from Gateway of India remained suspended. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

People stage a ‘rasta roko’ protest on S.V. Road in Goregaon West, Mumbai. Photo: Vijay Bate

Harniman Circle in South Mumbai wears a deserted look. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Protesters block traffic on the Kalamboli Highway in Navi Mumbai. Photo: Yogesh Mhatre

Lower Parel, one of the main financial hubs of Mumbai, was shut for the day. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Traffic comes to a grinding halt on the Western Express Highway at Kandivali in North Mumbai. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury