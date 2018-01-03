In pictures: Maharashtra bandh brings life to a standstill

Policemen stand guard on the Eastern Express Highway near Chheda Nagar, Mumbai on January 3, 2018.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Students are seen on their way back home at Kandivali in Mumbai. Auto-rickshaw services were also suspended.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
A man walks on the deserted Western Express Highway, Mumbai.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
A scene at Amar Mahal junction in Ghatkopar on the Eastern Express Highway.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
A private bus vandalised by a mob stands on LBS road near R City Mall, in Ghatkopar.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
People walk on the tracks after railway services were disrupted on the Central Railway line due to the ‘rail roko’ protest at various stations.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
Ferry services from Gateway of India remained suspended.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
People stage a ‘rasta roko’ protest on S.V. Road in Goregaon West, Mumbai.
Photo: Vijay Bate
Harniman Circle in South Mumbai wears a deserted look.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
Protesters block traffic on the Kalamboli Highway in Navi Mumbai.
Photo: Yogesh Mhatre
Lower Parel, one of the main financial hubs of Mumbai, was shut for the day.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
Traffic comes to a grinding halt on the Western Express Highway at Kandivali in North Mumbai.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
People walk to airport from the Western Express Highway as it stood blocked due to protests.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury