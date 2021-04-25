In photos: Remembering Vivek Bendre, one photograph at a time

25 April 2021 13:38 IST

Senior photojournalist Vivek Bendre lost his battle against the coronavirus on Sunday morning. The 59-year-old was The Hindu’s senior Mumbai-based photojournalist, and had been working with the bureau since 1995. He was also the president of Mumbai news photographers’ association.

He was also one of the most experienced and well-known photojournalists with cricket being his forte. Here are a few striking photographs that he clicked.

