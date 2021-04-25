Mumbai

In photos: Remembering Vivek Bendre, one photograph at a time

The Hindu Net Desk 25 April 2021 13:38 IST
Updated: 25 April 2021 14:11 IST
Vivek Bendre, who joined The Hindu in 1995, was a well-known photojournalist with cricket being his forte. In this image taken in 2001, he captures cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan's shout of joy as he dismisses Robert Ferley. Sivaramakrishnan, who played for India 'A', had taken eight wickets in the second innings of England 'A'.
Photo:Vivek Bendre
A gutsy photographer, Bendre was injured while taking pictures for 'The Hindu' during the Azad Maidan riots in 2012. This photo of his, taken during the incident, is a glimpse of the rioting mob that attacked policemen outside Azad Maidan after a rally to protest against Assam riots turned violent in Mumbai.
Photo:Vivek Bendre
Bendre was known for having an eye for the “different” picture. In this photo, Leia Sadanah, a rider from Amateur Riders Club, practices her equestrian skills while wearing mask at Mahalaxmi race course on July 27, 2020.
Photo:Vivek Bendre
Festival of colours: A group of children in Mumbai make faces as they celebrate Holi in the financial capital of the country.
Photo: Vivek Bendre
Believers perform ‘azaan’ in Mumbai to mark the eighth anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.
Photo: Vivek Bendre
In this photo that speaks volumes, the Mumbai municipal headquarter building is seen reflected in a water-logged part of South Mumbai after the city experienced pre-monsoon showers on June 1, 2020.
Photo:Vivek Bendre
Taken on I-Day 2019, this photo of students of the Anjuman-I-Islam college in Mumbai donning tricolour head scarves before flag hoisting ceremony in college was one of our most-liked photos of the year on Instagram.
Photo: Vivek Bendre
Taken on April 10, 2021, this was the last photograph filed by Bendre from Mumbai. It shows the usually-bustling J.J. flyover looking deserted as a result of the weekend lockdown imposed by Maharashtra government.
Photo:Vivek Bendre

Senior photojournalist Vivek Bendre lost his battle against the coronavirus on Sunday morning. The 59-year-old was The Hindu’s senior Mumbai-based photojournalist, and had been working with the bureau since 1995. He was also the president of Mumbai news photographers’ association.

He was also one of the most experienced and well-known photojournalists with cricket being his forte. Here are a few striking photographs that he clicked.

