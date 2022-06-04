In Maharashtra, masks are ‘must’ but not mandatory

Government urges people to wear them as a precaution to avoid spread of coronavirus

People won’t be penalised for not wearing masks as of now. It is suggested that they wear them to safeguard themselves from the virus, says Health Minister Rajesh Tope | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, the State government has made masks ‘must’ in closed public spaces.

However, confusion persisted as State’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope while speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon said that the masks have not been made mandatory, but people are urged to wear them as a precaution to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, in a letter to all district and municipal corporation heads, State’s health secretary Dr. Pradeep Vyas had said, “Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditorium, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must.” Mr. Vyas’ letter comes on the background of alarming letter from Union Health secretary to the State government voicing caution over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in six districts of the State. Directions from Mr. Vyas advocated the need to prioritise vaccination in communities which still have vaccine hesitancy. He has also asked the district administration to increase RT-PCR testing.

Mr. Tope clarified that the word ‘must’ created confusion in the minds of people and it was used only as a precaution and the government has not made masks mandatory now. “The people won’t be penalised for not wearing masks as of now. It is suggested that they wear it to safeguard themselves from the virus,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting of COVID task force in the wake of rising infections. Mr. Thackeray had called for voluntary following of COVID appropriate behaviour to avoid restrictions and lockdowns. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too had stressed that unless people voluntarily follow the norms, mask mandate may return.

On June 4, Maharashtra recorded 1,357 new COVID cases out of which Mumbai contributed 889. Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation area too crossed three-figure mark by registered 104 new cases. The graph of new cases is on rise for over a week now. Mr. Tope said that there was no need to panic as even though the case number is rising, there is no increase in hospitalisation. “People are getting well within a week due to immunity. The State government will study the situation in 15 to 20 days and based on that further decisions will be taken,” he said, adding that the surge was limited to Mumbai Metropolitan Region and some places in Raigad and Pune districts.