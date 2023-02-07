ADVERTISEMENT

In interim order, Bombay HC restrains Maharashtra police from holding mock drills showing 'terrorists' as belonging to particular community

February 07, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Mumbai

The petitioner claimed such mock drills showed bias and prejudice against the Muslim community and sent a message that terrorists belong only to a particular religion.

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court in an interim order has restrained the police from conducting mock drills in which personnel playing the part of terrorists are shown as belonging to a particular community.

Such mock drills are conducted by the police to test its preparedness to deal with a variety of emergencies, including terror attacks.

The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by social activist Sayed Usama alleging that mock drills being conducted by police department depicted attire and slogans to indicate the terrorists were Muslims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A division bench of Justices Mangesh Patil and A.S. Chapalgaonkar on February 3 directed the public prosecutor to apprise the court about the guidelines for holding mock drills.

The petitioner claimed such mock drills showed bias and prejudice against the Muslim community and sent a message that terrorists belong only to a particular religion.

The PIL took exception to three mock drills held at Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Aurangabad districts where policemen, who played the part of terrorists in the mock drill, were dressed as men from the Muslim community.

"The petitioner, who is a social activist, apparently a Muslim, has raked-up the issue involving public interest. He takes exception to the conduct of mock drills by the police department depicting from attire and the slogan shouting as if to indicate that the terrorist is a Muslim," the court said.

The bench, while posting the matter for further hearing on February 10, said, "Till the next date, no mock drill shall be conducted depicting persons of a particular community as terrorists."

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US