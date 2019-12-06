In first visit to BMC as CM, Uddhav focuses on infra

On his first visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after becoming Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday spent around four hours with civic body officials.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at Dadar’s Chaitya Bhoomi on Friday for Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary. With cyclonic storm Pawan brewing in the Arabian Sea and Mumbai seeing minor showers, Mr. Thackeray reviewed the general preparations and disaster preparedness at the location to ensure the event goes off smoothly.

Mr. Thackeray also reviewed the civic infrastructure in the city in a meeting with officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Public Works Department, Urban Development Department, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). He was joined by Worli MLA and his son Aaditya Thackeray, and Nationalist Congress Party Minister Jayant Patil.

Mr. Thackeray said the government will consider creation of a single agency for the construction of affordable housing and stressed on the need to make Mumbai slum-free. “Policy decisions will have to be taken to make Mumbai slum-free. Several agencies such as MHADA, SRA are working to create affordable housing but we will consider creation of a single agency instead,” he told officials, as per a press release. He also spoke about the need to ease norms for construction of affordable housing. Mr. Thackeray also reviewed mega projects such as the Coastal Road, Goregaon Mulund Link Road and MSDP.

Among the other issues discussed were BMC’s finances, the impact of climate change, construction of underground tunnels, pothole-free roads, citizens complaints, BEST and the construction of Gargai dam for the city’s future water needs. Mr. Thackeray stressed on the need to replace the ageing water supply pipelines.

The CM also spent some time watching four short films made by the BMC and appreciated its staff.

After the meeting, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “The CM was satisfied with the pothole challenge implemented by BMC, especially since it was replicated by other cities. Besides, road contractors will now be responsible for roads for 10 years and will have to keep 40% payment as deposit. Those agencies who dig up roads for utilities will also be responsible for reinstatement. The MMRDA has been asked to fix roads affected by Metro work. Even as Sena chief, Mr. Thackeray keenly followed all these projects. Now as the CM he will work with even more dedication.”