In eight years, Humboldt penguins at Mumbai Zoo have grown from five to 18 in number

Amidst Mumbai’s tall residential and commercial skyscrapers in Byculla, lies the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo or the Mumbai Botanical Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Rani Baug. The 60-acre zoo and garden in the heart of the city is home to over 6,600 trees and over 350 animals and birds of various species.

It was eight years ago, on July 26, 2016, when the Mumbai Botanical Udyan and Zoo brought home three male and five female Humboldt penguins from Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea. The five penguins were opened to public display only on March 17, 2017. Since then, with the number of baby penguins born at the Mumbai Botanical Udyan and Zoo, their number has multiplied to 18 now.

The zoo authorities and the State government’s decision to add penguins to the Mumbai zoo back then was done to bring joy to the visitors as well as make the zoo profitable, by making it possible for those who cannot go abroad to see penguins help them check one off their bucket list, at a nominal cost.

Recalling the days when the penguins travelled from Seoul to their new home in Mumbai, Zoo Biologist at the Mumbai Botanical Udyan Abhishek Satam says that upon arrival, the penguins were kept in a quarantine section for over eight months. He adds, “Since they were very young at that time, we kept them under observation to constantly monitor their health with daily physical examinations such as blood and stool tests, weekly weight check-ups, monitor their sleep cycle and activities.”

Humboldt penguins Humboldt penguins are a medium-sized penguin species usually found in South America, along the Pacific coast of Peru and Chile. “ Worldwide, there are 18 species of penguins, of which only 4 require cold temperatures with snow and ice to survive; the rest of the species are found in coastal and tropical areas where the temperature is anywhere between 0 and 25 degrees Celsius. In the Mumbai Botanical Udyan and Zoo, they are kept between the temperature of 15 and 16 degrees Celsius in the 128 square meter area where 60% is land and rocky patch that replicates the coasts of Peru and Chile and the rest 40% has a water tank for the penguins to swim. They are on for public exhibition between 9.30am to 5pm. Since they sleep early, we turn off the lights after 5.30pm,” Mr. Abhishek explains.

The oldest penguin Flipper [10.5 years] lives with Molt [9 years] and their kids Oscar [3 years], Bingo [2 years], Siri [1.5 years] and Coco [1 year].

The family of Donald [9.5 years] and Daisy [10 years] includes Oreo [3 years], Flash [2.5 years], Alexa [2 years], Dora [1.5 years] and Jerry [1 year].

The couple, Popeye [9.5 years] and Olive [10 years] have babies Nemo [1.5 years] and Stella [1 year]. There is also 9-year-old Bubble who does not have a pair yet but has recently started to mingle with Oscar.

“After the age of 3 years, penguins are considered as grown-up adults. All species of penguins are colonial birds who live in large groups called rookeries. They are known for being very social, and they communicate through vocalisations and physical displays. At present we have 9 males and 9 females. We had another penguin named Dori who died a natural death 2016 itself,” Mr. Abhishek says.

The life expectancy of penguins in captivity is around 18-20 years and in open space it is 15-18 years. The reason, says Dr. Madhumita Kale Vaze, Head Veterinarian at the Humboldt Penguin Section of the zoo is that, “Life expectancy increases for any animal in captivity because zoos provide a safe space against diseases. There is food always available, they don’t need to forage for food. They’re not susceptible to fatalities due to habitat destruction, there is also no competition with others for food, no predators and they receive medical attention when necessary.”

The diet of the penguins at the zoo is mainly oily fish such as mackerel and sardines. We also give them Bombay duck once a day. Each penguin eats about 700 grams to 800 grams of fish per day. Diet varies according to season, reproduction, molting and individual preferences, Dr. Madhumita explains.

The penguins are in the care of one main veterinarian, four assistant veterinarian and four keepers.

The Humboldt penguins can be seen at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Vanaspati Udyan and Zoo at Byculla, Railway Station, 91A, Lal Baug Flyover, Byculla East, Mumbai, Monday to Sunday 9.30am to 5pm.