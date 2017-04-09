In a first, Jains in Palghar to unite for celebrations

For the first time, 22 villages in Palghar district will come together to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on April 9. This year is the 2616th birth anniversary of Mahavir. About 5,000 Jains are expected to take part in the celebrations.

A rath yatra will be taken out from Parshavnath Mandi in Palghar. Calling it the Jain Ekta ka Mahakumbh (Jain unity meet) the community plans to turn the occasion into a get-together on a scale similar to the Khumbh at Prayag and Nashik. For many years, the 9,000-strong Jain community in the talukas of Palghar, Boisar, Manor and Safale have been celebrating the anniversary in their villages, but this time the community has decided to unite and celebrate it on a large scale.

Lalit Jain, a social worker from the community who is involved in organising the celebrations, said, “Under the guidance of Gurudev Acharya Vimal Sagarji Maharaj, we have decided to celebrate the anniversary this year together.” Mr. Jain said, “Maharajji asked us to stay united. Sab bikhre huye the [We were all scattered].”