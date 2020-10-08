Impose traffic restrictions for passage of Chehlum procession: HC to State

‘People won’t be allowed to congregate along the route of the procession’

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to impose restrictions on the gathering of people for the Chehlum procession (40th day since Muharram) on October 8, beginning from Masjid-e-Iranian (Imambada Road) to Rehamatabad Qabarastan in Mazgaon.

A Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and R.I. Chagla was hearing a petition filed by the All India Idaara-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat through advocate Asif Naqvi.

Assistant Police Commissioner, Dongri Division, Avinash Dharmadhikari, and senior inspector Deepak Kajave took a decision to permit the procession. They said, “Taking into consideration the situation and the prevailing circumstances throughout Maharashtra and more particularly Mumbai city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, we allow the petitioners to carry out the procession.”

Habib Nasir, general secretary of All India Idaara-Tahafuz-E-Hussainiyat, said, “There will be only one Tazia, which will be carried from Masjid-e-Iranian (Imambada Road) to Rehmatabad Qabarastan, Mazgaon. No other Tazia will be carried anywhere in the State. In no case whatsoever, any congregation of people at any point from the beginning till the end of the journey will be allowed. Not more than seven people will carry the Tazia on a truck, along with two videographers. However, after the Tazia reaches Rehmatabad Qabarastan, Mazgaon, it will be carried on foot for a distance of not more than 100 metres.”

The court said, “The State government shall, if not already imposed, impose a restriction over gathering of people at the appropriate places, by issuing appropriate orders, including the point where the Tazia is to start its journey, up to and including the graveyard, where the journey will end, by passing appropriate orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

The Bench also said, “The State shall provide an escort and a pilot car for the truck carrying the Tazia and take appropriate measures to keep the traffic away on the route.”