IMD issues orange alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of Mumbai on July 13, putting the city under an orange alert.

An orange alert has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Rain lashed parts of Mumbai this morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days.

According to the IMD, the city has received 61.69 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. The authorities issued a 'high tide' warning of 3.87 meters in Mumbai at 4:06 pm today.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 29 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.