Imbibe skills to face techno-driven warfare: IAF chief

Emphasising on the importance of technology in modern warfare, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) B.S. Dhanoa on Thursday said that modern warfare had become the byproduct of technological advancement. ACM Dhanoa was addressing cadets after reviewing the passing out parade of the 136th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla.

‘Driven by technology’

ACM Dhanoa said, “The improvement in the range and power of firearms and combat gear, the introduction of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons and the advent of sophisticated electronic and night-fighting capabilities has transformed the range and tempo of warfare.”

He said the extensive use of digitised communication and high-tech sensors at the operational level coupled with real-time battlefield-surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance had made modern warfare complex and multi-dimensional. He impressed upon the cadets the pressing need to imbibe skills in order to face “techno-driven warfare squarely and effectively”.

A total of 291 cadets graduated from the academy, including 218 cadets from the Army, 34 cadets from the Navy and 39 cadets from the Air Force. Among them were 15 cadets from seven ‘friendly foreign countries’: Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

Cadets march during the Passing Out Parade of 136th Course of National Defence Academy at NDA, Khadakwasla in Pune city on Thursday. (Not in Pic) Air chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, Chief of the Air staff reviewed the parade of the 136th Course. | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

ACM Dhanoa complimented the cadets for their elegant turnout, impressive march-past and precision in drill movements.

The Air Chief Marshal said, “The penchant for perfection in consonance with an insatiable drive for innovation has earned the NDA a pride of place.” He said that the NDA had carved a niche for itself among the leading military institutions of the world.

The IAF chief said the academy, since its inception, has taught the basics of leadership to over 37,000 cadets, including over 900 from ‘friendly foreign countries’, and groomed them in the facets of synergised warfare. ACM Dhanoa said he felt great pride in reviewing the glittering military display. He lauded the initiatives taken by the commandant, the officers and staff, which helped maintain the academy’s standards as a global brand of excellence.

Top awards

Divisional Cadet Captain Sandeep Koranga won the President’s gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Divyam Dwivedi won the silver medal, while Battalion Cadet Captain S.K.S. Chauhan won the bronze medal. The ‘Kilo’ Squadron was presented the prestigious ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’ for being the champion squadron.

On Wednesday, 251 cadets were conferred with degrees from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which included 55 cadets in the science stream, 114 in the computer science stream and 82 in the arts stream.

Seven cadets from ‘friendly foreign countries’ were also awarded degrees during the programme. In addition, the first NDA batch of B.Tech comprising 32 Naval cadets also received their training completion certificates of three years. They will be conferred with degrees after the completion of the remaining one year of training at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kerala.