ILFS money-laundering case | Enforcement Directorate summons NCP leader Jayant Patil

May 11, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Mumbai

Jayant Patil, a Cabinet Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi, has been asked to appear before the Central agency on May 12.

Sonam Saigal
Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 11 summoned the Maharashtra State president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Jayant Patil in connection with the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL& FS) money-laundering case.

Mr. Patil, a Cabinet Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi, has been asked to appear before the Central agency on May 12. His statement may be recorded at the Mumbai office of ED.

IL&FS had filed for bankruptcy in 2018. On May 10, ED had searched premises of two former auditor firms in Mumbai — BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The Central agency swung into action a week after the Supreme Court set aside a Bombay High Court verdict that quashed a probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office against the two companies, leading to action against them under the Companies Act and allowing the National Company Law Tribunal to take its enquiry forward against them.

In 2019, ED had taken cognisance of a First Information Report by Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing filed against IRL, ITNL (group companies of IL&FS), its officials and others. It had then attached assets of various entities in this case.

