IIT to conduct geological survey of salt pan land in Mumbai, suburbs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will conduct a geological survey of some 355 acres salt pan land in Mumbai city and suburbs, before the State decides to go ahead with any possible development of the land, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said in the Assembly on Monday.

In reply to a query, Mr. Thorat said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is being given the authority to prepare a draft plan on the use of these land parcels and a high power committee under Chief Secretary will monitor the proceedings.

Mr. Thorat said 355.33 acres is available for development in seven salt pans in Mumbai city and suburbs, which is not a part of the CRZ-I norms. He however, said that no decision has yet been taken on whether or not to use this land for affordable housing.

Ameet Satam (BJP) raised the issue of a report published in October 2019 by Climate Central in U.S.A. which said Mumbai will be flooded by 2050 due to rising sea levels. Mr. Thorat said the survey by IIT Bombay will asses environmental and ecological damage.

Replying to a question by Ashish Shelar (BJP) on whether this land owned by Centre and State is to be used for affordable housing, Mr. Thorat said the government is contemplating on its use.