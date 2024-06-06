IIT Bombay rises 31 places to rank 118th in QS World University Rankings 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has risen significantly from its 149th rank last year to 118th rank this year in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, with an overall score of 56.3 out of 100. This is the first time since it began participating in these rankings that IIT Bombay has been ranked within the top 150 institutions. IIT Delhi has also been ranked at 150 this year.

In all, 5,663 educational institutions around the world were evaluated, and 1,503 of them have been ranked by QS according to the ranking released late on June 5, by British time.

IIT Bombay achieved a score of 86 out of 100 under the category of employer reputation, 79.1 in citations per faculty, 58.5 in academic reputation, 64.5 in employment outcome, 52.5 in sustainability, 14.4 in faculty-student ratio, 4.3 in international faculty, 52.3 in international research network, and 1.3 in international students. Of these nine parameters, IIT Bombay displayed the greatest strength in terms of employer reputation, holding a global rank of 63 under that category, according to IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare.

“It is my pleasure that IIT Bombay has risen by 31 places. This is the achievement of the team of faculty, students and staff all together. We aspire to improve ourselves further,” Professor Kedare added.

The Ministry of Education lauded this achievement. “Congratulations to IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi for reaching new heights in the QS World University Rankings 2025! Having achieved their positions in the top 150 rankings, IIT Bombay is now ranked 118th, climbing 31 ranks and IIT Delhi at 150th, climbing 47 ranks globally. Applauding all the stakeholders responsible for their painstaking efforts in achieving this historic feat,” the Ministry said in a post on X. In all, 46 Indian institutions have been ranked this year, under 18 different subject categories.

The U.S.-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has topped the QS World University Ranking for the twelfth consecutive year, followed closely by the U.K.’s Cambridge University and Oxford University. The National University of Singapore (NUS) moved up three positions from last year’s 11th rank, to become the first Asian university to break into the top 10 club.