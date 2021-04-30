IIT-Bombay pilots innovative technology to generate oxygen

Process relies on simple technological intervention of converting a PSA nitrogen unit into a PSA oxygen unit

In the wake of medical oxygen shortage to treat COVID-19 patients, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay is piloting a new technology to convert a nitrogen unit into an oxygen generating unit.

The institute, in a statement released on Thursday, said the process relied on a simple technological intervention of converting a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) nitrogen unit into a PSA oxygen unit.

Initial tests at IIT-Bombay had shown promising results, the statement said.

“Oxygen production could be achieved at 3.5 atm pressure, with a purity level of 93%-96 %. This gaseous oxygen can be utilised for COVID-19-related needs across existing hospitals and upcoming COVID-19 specific facilities by providing a continuous supply of oxygen,” the institute said.

“It [conversion of nitrogen unit into an oxygen unit] has been done by fine-tuning the existing nitrogen plant set-up and changing the molecular sieves from carbon to zeolite,” the statement said quoting prof. Milind Atrey, dean (R&D), IITB, who led the project.

Mr. Atrey said such nitrogen plants, which take air from the atmosphere as raw material, are available in various industrial plants across India.

“Therefore, each of them could potentially be converted into an oxygen generator, thus helping us tide over the current public health emergency,” he said.

The pilot project is a collaborative effort among IIT-Bombay, Tata Consulting Engineers and Spantech Engineers, Mumbai, who deal with the PSA nitrogen and oxygen plant production, the statement said.

To undertake this study on an urgent basis, an MoU was signed among IIT-Bombay, Tata Consulting Engineers and Spantech Engineers to finalise a standard operating procedure that may be leveraged across the country, it said.

A PSA nitrogen plant in the refrigeration and cryogenics laboratory of the IIT was identified for conversion, to validate the proof of concept.