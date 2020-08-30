IIT-Bombay has a pandemic gift for NEET, JEE examinees

Quick work: The five-member team designed the Eduride website in just two days.

Five-member team launches portal to help students reach their exam centres

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, (IIT-B) on Sunday launched a portal to connect with students from remote areas in the country appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) who require transportation facilities to reach their exam centres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanskar Jain, an alumnus of IIT-B, came up with the idea and the website, www.eduride.in, was designed by four students: Kriti Kamna (electrical engineering), Himank Jain and Anuj (mechanical engineering), and Prabhat Singh (civil engineering).

Ms. Kamna said the team designed the website in just two days. “EduRide has been created to solve one of the problems posed by this COVID-19-induced lockdown. The future of the nation, our students, are going to appear for various exams next month, including JEE-Mains, JEE-Advanced and NEET. After two years of hard work, no student should lose out on an opportunity due to such unforeseen circumstances. We are motivated to provide help to all aspiring candidates appearing for these exams,” said Ms. Kamna.

The team members said the examinees who require transportation can visit the website and register themselves as students. They can then raise a request for a ride by entering the details of their exam centre.

People who want to volunteer and extend help to these examinees can also register on the website. Volunteers will have the option to pick up examinees from their homes and drop them at their respective exam centres or to make a donation to help the candidates avail themselves of a cab ride.

Ms. Kamna said hundreds of students and volunteers have registered themselves on the website. “Our aim is to ensure that every student reaches the exam centre on time,” she said.

While the NEET exam is scheduled to be held on September 13, the JEE exams are planned to be held from September 1 to 6. The exams have been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.