IISER Bhopal scientists identify protein that helps in plant growth regulation

Study shows ‘BBX32’ helps provide leads to control timing of seedling emergence, maximise seedling establishment and enhance crop yields in areas prone to heatwaves

Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal have identified a protein that plays a critical role in plant growth regulation and can have potentially significant implications in the agriculture sector.

The protein ‘BBX32’ thus identified is a B-box (BBX) protein (B-box play an important role in plant growth and development) that helps provide leads to control the timing of seedling emergence and help maximise proper seedling establishment, thereby enhancing crop yields in areas prone to heatwaves during the Indian summer.

‘BBX32’ helps in plant growth regulation by keeping its first leaves folded until they emerge out of the soil and thus provide crucial aid in the seedling establishment process. This protein is activated in the darkness by a steroid hormone in plants called Brassinosteroid (BR).

The research in this work was led by Dr. Sourav Datta, Head of Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, and the study was recently published in the prestigious U.S. journal Plant Physiology run by the American Society of Plant Biologists.

“Nearly 25 years ago, scientists in the U.S. discovered that the steroid hormone Brassinosteroid keeps cotyledons folded in the dark. The basis of this discovery was the fact that plants with defects in BR synthesis or signalling produced open cotyledons in the dark,” Dr. Datta said.

Cotyledon opening is a key morphological change that occurs in seedlings during de-etiolation (etiolation is a process in flowering plants grown in partial or complete absence of light). BR inhibits the opening of the cotyledons in darkness while light promotes their opening.

A representation of the dicotyledons’ unfolding process with BBX32 ‘expressed’ in the first leaves in the flowering process.

“After a seed germinates, dicot plants develop two embryonic leaves called cotyledons. These remain in a folded state while the little seedling grows underneath the soil to reach the surface. Once the plant is exposed to light the cotyledons unfold, exposing the plant tip called the ‘shoot apical meristem’, that gives rise to all the aerial parts of the adult plant. It is important to keep the meristem safe while the plant tries to drive its way through the abrasive soil particles. The folded cotyledons play a crucial role in protecting the meristem-the plant stem cells,” Dr. Datta said.

The problem is that just how BR regulates cotyledon unfolding has remained relatively unknown. “Now, we have found that ‘BBX32’ is regulated both by light and BR to the control cotyledon unfolding during the transition from dark to light,” Dr. Datta said.

Nevedha Ravindran, the lead author author of the research paper, explained that she got a strong clue about the role of ‘BBX32’ in BR when she found that it interacted with ‘BZR1’ — a BR signalling gene. “BBX32 also interacts with PIF3, another dark-active protein to regulate the cotyledon separation process,” she said.

Given that young seedlings emerging out of the soil are extremely sensitive to environmental factors like heat, light, and humidity, this translates into losses in crop yield in regions prone to heatwaves like Vidharba in Maharashtra, Ms. Ravindran said. “The study could provide leads to control the timing of seedling emergence to maximize the chances of proper seedling establishment and enhance crop yields,” Dr. Datta said.