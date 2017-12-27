Ice cream for the doggies

Eating ice cream was painful for Darshankaur Khalsa, as she could never share it with her friend Tyra, a four-year-old German Shepherd. The reason: Dogs are lactose intolerant, and are not allowed milk and milk-based products.

Her family manufactured ice cream and she had grown up sampling a wide variety. There was no way she would deny her pet this simple pleasure, but there was not a single frozen dessert for dogs. “This upset me a lot. I whipped up a recipe for my four-legged baby with fresh curd and fruits, and she loved it. I shared it with other pet parents and it turned out to be a big hit,” she says. More importantly, the dogs were on Cloud Nine.

Unknown to Ms. Khalsa, her journey with entrepreneurship had begun. In 2016, she started Waggy Zone, an ice cream brand exclusively for dogs, with an initial investment of ₹5 lakh.

It’s funny how she took to this path in the first place. “I was never a ‘dog person’; on the contrary, I was scared of them.” However, things changed when her then fiance and now husband Kshitij Kulkarni adopted a 45-day-old abandoned puppy. “I was scared, but Tyra’s innocence struck me,” says Ms. Khalsa.

Special formula

Ms. Khalsa spent the next six months researching dogs’ lactose intolerance and proclivity to diabetes. She came up with a formula where ice creams could be made with yogurt and honey. “As pets are not allowed additional colours, essence or flavourings, we use only fresh fruits and those we process. Our dessert contains no colour, essence, preservatives or flavourings. It is a healthy frozen treat,” says Ms. Khalsa.

Canine nutritionist Manssi S.K. Saha says any food that’s good for human consumption — what she calls “human-grade food” — like rice, certain vegetables, chicken, eggs, meat, cold-pressed coconut oil and turmeric is excellent for dogs as well. Biscuits, salty snacks, sweets, milk, chocolates and food with spices like chilli and garam masala are bad for dogs. Of all these, sugar and salt are the most dangerous, she says. Sugar and chocolate are addictive and highly toxic. “Feeding them milk and roti, or cerelac is a bad idea. Rice with egg or boiled chicken and mashed pumpkin is a much healthier option.”

Few are aware of the options, and for Ms. Khalsa, being a pioneer in this field did not come easy. “It was difficult to understand the nature of dog food, nutrition, and most importantly, the palatability. Having dogs as consumers, it was difficult to assume their likings, but after rigorous samplings with various breeds, we figured out the flavours they liked,” she says. Ms. Khalsa even sat with veterinarian doctors to get the nutrition content right; dogs are not allowed certain fruits and vegetables either. She recently completed a weekend course on dog behaviour from Bangalore Hundeskole and plans to do a complete canine nutrition course from the school to work on product development.

A healthy treat

Waggy Zone now has five frozen yogurt flavours: honey, banana, blueberry, mango and carrot. Its dessert is available in two sizes: 155 ml and 500 ml. The 155 ml tubs cost ₹120 while the 500 ml tubs cost ₹350. They are available in pet stores in areas like Tardeo, Khar, Juhu, Goregaon and Kandivali. “Though there are no standards and certifications in the dog food industry, within the specific product range, the brand follows all FSSAI compliances,” says Ms. Khalsa.

Waggy Zone products are also available online as well with mypetshop.in, bigbasket.com, and shakehands.co.in. The dessert is also available in Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow and Noida.

Spreading out

Expansion is right now. Ms. Khalsa’s greatest challenge, as frozen-food logistics is an expensive affair. The logistics need the utmost care in terms of temperature. If the cold chain is not maintained, the feel and the texture of the ice creams fade away, she says.

“Bigger ice cream companies ship an entire lot; but a startup like mine needs to send smaller quantities, which makes it expensive.”

Encouragement has come in the form of the best debut in the innovations category at the recent Pet Fed Delhi. Ms. Khalsa has also launched two variants of sausages and plans to come up with a few more products for dogs. She has lined up a range of silver jewellery specially designed for pet parents.

Her customers are not complaining at all. Meet Dastary, an entrepreneur, says he always avoided giving his dog ice cream as per veterinary advice. However, two months ago, a friend suggested Waggy Zone ice cream, which he got his vet to clear. His pet Tiesto, a three-year old German Shepherd, “loves the blueberry and honey flavour.”

Rajesh Makhija, also an entrepreneur who has a five-and-a-half-year-old Great Dane, says, “It was lovely to see Buzz gulping down the ice cream. I would recommend this product to other pet friends without a second thought.”

All their pets can say to that is, “Woof”!

Snapshot

Founder: Darshankaur Khalsa

Funding: Bootstrapped

Employees: 3

Facebook: DogIceCream