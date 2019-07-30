ICAO flags areas of concern in aviation safety

While India’s attempts to strengthen the regulatory mechanism for safer civil aviation has won it plaudits from the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the aviation body of the United Nations has also red-flagged the areas of aerodrome certification, foundation of state safety, performance-based navigation and high safety indexes.

The ICAO state safety briefing assessment of June 8 is based on periodic data submitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The ICAO has found aerodrome standards to be unsatisfactory. India score 76.92% in the state safety programme, an integrated set of regulations and activities aimed at improving air safety.

On the scale of performance-based navigation, meant to ensure global standardisation of rules for landing of aircraft, India scored 7.69%. On high safety indexes, ICAO gave India 0 out of 3 for the areas of operations, air navigation and support.

As per the ICAO, safety indexes provide a risk-based prioritisation of operational, air navigation and support-related universal safety oversight audit programme (USOAP) areas. In each of the functional areas, a State is given a target effective implementation score, which is calculated based on a global linear regression of traffic versus effective implementation of all ICAO member states.

ICAO mandates that a state with a high safety index of over 1 would be considered to have sufficient regulatory controls in place to cover its existing traffic volume. A state with a low safety index below 1 would be considered to have an insufficient oversight system taking into consideration its traffic volume.

ICAO noted that India does not have a high safety index in any areas. In operations, it said India needed to increase its effective implementation score by at least 17.72 %, while in support and air navigation, India needed an improvement of 7.32% and 7.63% respectively.

In a June 20 letter to the DGCA, ICAO council president Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu said a certificate will be presented to India during the 40th session of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal from September 4 to October 4.

Mr. Aliu’s letter said India had been selected to receive the prestigious council president certificate “in recognition of (its) progress in resolving its safety oversight deficiencies and improving the effective implementation of applicable ICAO standards and recommended practices.” The award has been established in support of the ‘no country left behind’ initiative.