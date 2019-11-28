IC Colony burglary gang busted

The MHB Colony police have arrested three men for a spate of thefts in IC colony in Borivali (West) and recovered belongings worth ₹2.25 lakh. The fourth member of the gang is absconding, the police said.

The gang that targeted 15 shops in early morning break-ins on November 16, 17 and 18 were identified using CCTV footage from nearby shops and housing societies. The arrested accused have been identified as Raju Ambedkar (45), Rashid Shaikh (27), and Hussain Shaikh (26). The police had set up four patrol teams to nab the gang that had made away with cash and belongings worth ₹2.50 lakh.

Caught on camera

Senior police inspector Pandit Thakare said, “We obtained CCTV footage of the gang members breaking into the shops and their faces were visible. We identified the accused as residents of Vile Parle, Nallasopara and Palghar. On November 21, Mr. Ambedkar was held in Vile Parle, while Mr. Shaikh and Mr. Hussain were arrested in Mira Road on November 24 and 25 respectively.”

The police also seized two bikes, mobile phones and cash worth ₹2.25 lakh. Mr. Thakare said, “We found in their possession tools like screwdrivers and pliers used to break locks and shutters of shops. We also found that the bikes used to commit the burglaries were stolen from Nerul and Deonar. The absconding accused has the remaining cash and belongings, and we are trying to nab him.”

Dr. Mohan Dahikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11), said the accused admitted to committing thefts in Mumbai, Thane rural, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. He said, “We found that the accused had 28 cases registered against them in police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and suburbs of Mumbai.”

In another case, the Borivali police arrested two men who targeted shops in Chikuwadi in Borivali (West) and recovered cash and belongings worth ₹74,000. The police said Ajan Ali (32) and Afsar Salmani (22) broke into four shops on the night of November 21.

The accused were seen wearing monkey caps and breaking the locks of the shops in the CCTV footage. The accused had fled with ₹54,100 in cash and mobiles, pen drives and memory cards worth ₹87,600.

Dr. Dahikar said, “We also learnt that the bikes they used were stolen from Oshiwara police station. We received a tip-off that the duo would be arriving near V.K. Menon Academy in Borivali on November 23. So we laid a trap and arrested them.”

Multiple aliases

The police have recovered ₹1,285 in cash and one pen drive, one laptop, two iPads and nine mobile phones worth ₹72,985. The police are questioning the accused to recover the entire loot. An officer said, “Ali often changed his name and has 26 cases registered against him under different names. He used a Hindu name, under which he has 21 cases, and six cases under the name Ajan Ali.”

Dr. Dahikar said the accused had tried to steal cash from shops, and if they did not find cash, they stole goods that could be easily sold. He said, “Although the cases of thefts in IC Colony and Chikuwadi occurred in a similar time period, we have not found any relation between the two cases.”