IB officer kills himself at airport

An Intelligence Bureau officer posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport was found to have committed suicide at the multi-storey parking lot near the international terminal on Monday.

According to the Sahar police, the victim has been identified as Abhishay Babu, who was posted as a junior intelligence officer with the Bureau of Immigration. He was found lying in a pool of blood on the fourth level of the parking lot, with injuries consistent with a fall from a height. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

“Inquiries indicate that Babu was suffering from diabetes. No suicide note was found on his person and hence the reason behind his extreme step is still being investigated. However, we have not found any indications of foul play so far,” Additional Commissioner of Police (West region) Manoj Kumar Sharma said.

Officers at Sahar police station said he had joined his current posting in 2016 and that his diabetes had been aggravating lately, which was causing him severe discomfort. He was given a special shift from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is only given to pregnant women and to those with severe health ailments.

A source close to Babu told The Hindu that he had been seeking a transfer to the head office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for close to a year. According to the source, he was having trouble commuting from his Antop Hill residence and a transfer to BKC would have been much more convenient.

The police said specifics of his health ailments and their effect on his work are still being probed and relevant details will be sought from his superiors.

Babu had earlier worked in Hyderabad for around 20 years before being transferred to Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two children, both of whom are in school.

“We have registered an accidental death report and are conducting inquiries,” Mr. Sharma said.